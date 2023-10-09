Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. The defense came up big in the New York Jets’ win over the Denver Broncos yesterday. This game essentially was once again won in spite of Zach Wilson, who threw for under 200 passing yards with an interception. In the end, it was Breece Hall and the Jets defense that came up huge. Without them, the Jets are still likely sitting at one win on the season. It was a game they needed, but not one that inspired much hope in the team going forward - outside of the defense, of course. They still need a real quarterback under center. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Geoff Magliocchetti - Breece Hall leads NY Jets to 31-21 win over the Denver Broncos (Highlights)

Ethan Greenberg - Jets-Broncos Game Recap | Breece Hall Elevates Jets to 24-21 Win at Mile High

Brian Costello - Jets hold on for dramatic win over Broncos to keep season's hope alive

Andy Vasquez - Give Jets credit for finding a way to win vs. Denver, but big questions remain

Brandyn Pokrass - New York Jets RB Breece Hall pops for 72-yard TD (Video)

NFL.com - Can't-Miss Play: 39-yard TD scoop! New York Jets cornerback Bryce Hall turns linebacker Quincy Williams' strip-sack into six

NFL.com - New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's frozen rope in the clutch goes to tight end Tyler Conklin for 37-yard gain

NewYorkJets.com - Robert Saleh Postgame Press Conference | Jets at Broncos | Week 5

Thomas Christopher - NY Jets' Aaron Rodgers shares encouraging photos of recovery

