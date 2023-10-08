The New York Jets beat the Denver Broncos in Denver for their second win of the season on Sunday. The victory brought the Jets’ season record to 2-3.

Now the Jets return to East Rutherford, New Jersey to prepare for a home game against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are as good as any team in the NFL. It will take a herculean effort for the Jets to pick up a win this week.

The Philadelphia Eagles have picked up this season right where they left off last season, when they went to the Super Bowl. With two great receivers in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, an excellent tight end in Dallas Goedert, a backfield full of playmakers, and a Pro Bowl quarterback in Jalen Hurts, the Eagles offense is so full of playmakers and so diverse it’s very difficult to defend. The Eagles defense has struggled a bit this year and their opponents have had success passing against them, but the team is still undefeated after five games. It’s possible the Eagles are not quite as good as their record indicates, as they have compiled their record against the second easiest schedule in the NFL thus far, but until proven otherwise, the Eagles are one of the best teams in the NFL.

In contrast to the Eagles, the Jets come into this game having played one of the toughest schedules in the NFL. They have a quality victory over the Buffalo Bills, a victory over the hapless Denver Broncos, a couple of close losses to the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs, and a blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Jets haven’t been terrible, but they also haven’t been good. So far this team has depended on dominant Breece Hall performances and a top defense to secure their two wins. They’ll probably need more than that if they are to have any chance against the Eagles. Zach Wilson and the Jets passing game will have to step up big time if the Jets want to secure a victory this week.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jets open as 6.5 point home underdogs against the Eagles on Sunday. This marks the sixth straight game the Jets have been underdogs to begin the 2023 season. I think the spread is fair. I expect the Jets to struggle and lose against an excellent Eagles team.

The Moneyline odds are New York Jets +220/Philadelphia Eagles -270.

The Over/Under for the game is 42.5.

What do you think Jets fans? Will the Jets beat the odds in this game?