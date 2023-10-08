Final Score: Jets 31 Broncos 21

In many ways the Jets’ season was on the line heading into this Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos. This team could not afford to fall to 1-4 with a game against the Philadelphia Eagles on the horizon.

The Jets got the win they needed against the Denver Broncos 31-21. The team’s record is now 2-3.

Sometimes things just even out. Even factoring in a brutal first quarter, the Jets played some of their best football a week ago against the Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City was one of the few teams the Jets probably lose to even after playing really well. The performance today was not pretty. The defense played a dominant second half. Breece Hall was outstanding. Zach Wilson hit a couple of timely throws. Tyler Conklin was clutch. Outside of that, the Jets didn’t play a great game. When the Jets play this way, Denver is probably one of the few teams they beat.

In summary, you had a winning effort last week that turned into a loss and a (mostly) losing effort this week that turned into a win. The Jets got one win and one loss in these games. Funny how things work out. Isn’t it?

The most important thing is that the Jets are 2-3 and now very much alive in the AFC race. An ugly win beats a beautiful loss any day of the week. There are no style points in the NFL.

Celebrate below. I will have more later.