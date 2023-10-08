Jets vs. Broncos Second Half Thread

The Jets trail the Broncos 13-8 at halftime in Denver.

It is only a 5 point game, but the Jets have mostly struggled on both sides of the ball.

Breece Hall has provided the bulk of the offense for the Jets, running 9 times for 59 yards. The passing game has struggled, as Zach Wilson finished the first half 12 of 17 for only 91 yards. Even that might be inflating the performance of the passing game. The bulk of production came in a drive right before the half with the Jets allowing the clock to run out in field goal range without getting off an attempt.

On defense the Jets have allowed scores on three of four Denver drives.

The good news is the Jets are still in striking distance despite their uneven play. Can they turn things around? We will find out in the next 30 minutes of football.

