Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season has the New York Jets on the road in Denver, Colorado to take on a 1-3 Denver Broncos team that has looked like arguably the worst team in the NFL this season.

After the New York Jets surprised the Buffalo Bills and pulled off an epic overtime victory on opening day of the 2023 season, they have fallen on hard times. The Jets have dropped three straight games. One was a blowout 30 - 10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The other two losses were both close games that went down to the wire, including last week’s surprisingly competitive 23 - 20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Zach Wilson played the finest game of his career, the Jets defense was lights out for the final three quarters of the game, the Jets made Patrick Mahomes look pedestrian, and still it wasn’t enough to get a win last week. Now the Jets are on the road to face what on paper looks like a considerably weaker opponent in the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos have put together a 1-3 record playing the NFL’s easiest schedule over the first four weeks of the 2023 season. They are just a field goal away from being winless despite the favorable schedule. The Broncos defense has been offensive, and they currently hold the distinction of fielding the NFL’s worst run defense. These look like favorable omens for a Jets team desperately needing a win today.

Can Zach Wilson put together two good performances back-to-back? Can Breece Hall break out against the Broncos’ sieve-like run defense? Can the Jets defensive line dominate? Can the Jets secondary thrive despite the loss of D.J. Reed to a concussion? Can the Jets get a win and perhaps put their season on the right track? We’ll find out this afternoon.