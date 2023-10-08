Sunday Night Football, Week 5. Tonight we have a real treat. In what looks to be one of the best games of the 2023 NFL season the San Francisco 49ers host the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC showdown. This battle of NFC heavyweights could very well be a preview of the NFC Championship game.

The 3-1 Dallas Cowboys come into this game fresh off a 38 - 3 annihilation of the once proud New England Patriots. The Cowboys boast the NFL’s #4 scoring offense and #1 scoring defense. They have scored 30+ points in all but one game this season, and they have allowed 10 or less points in all but one game this season. Three of the Cowboys four games have been blowout victories by 20 points or more. This is a deep and talented Cowboys team that could vault themselves into the conversation for best team in the NFL with a victory tonight over the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.

The 4-0 San Francisco 49ers come into this game riding a 14 game winning streak. They have never lost a regular season game started by quarterback Brock Purdy. The 49ers have the NFL’s #3 scoring offense and #3 scoring defense. They have scored 30+ points in every game this season and they have allowed 16 points or less in three out of four games. With too many weapons on offense to shut them all down, this 49ers team is extremely difficult to defend. Throw in an extremely talented defense and the 49ers in my opinion are the best team in the NFL.

This game is an early season treat for NFL fans. What a great matchup to close out Sunday NFL action this week. I’m taking the 49ers to add to their 14 game winning streak and defeat the Cowboys, but it wouldn’t surprise me if the game went the other way.

Enjoy the game everybody. Please leave your comments on the game below, in the section cleverly marked “comments.”