Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season takes center stage with a bevy of Sunday early afternoon games as the New York Jets prepare to take on the Denver Broncos later this Sunday afternoon.

In the only NFC game, the Detroit Lions host the Carolina Panthers.

In AFC games the Indianapolis Colts host the Tennessee Titans in the return of Jonathan Taylor and the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North rivalry game.

In interconference play, the Atlanta Falcons host the Houston Texans; the Miami Dolphins look to bounce back from their first loss of the season against the New York Giants; and the New England Patriots try to bounce back from their worst loss in the Bill Belichick era against the New Orleans Saints.

Please leave your comments below on whatever early afternoon games catch your fancy.