The New York Jets are on the road in Denver, Colorado today to take on the Denver Broncos in the fifth game of the Jets’ 2023 NFL campaign. The game is scheduled to start at 4:25 pm EDT.

The weather in Denver will be as nice as it gets this time of year. Skies will be bright and sunny for the entire game. Winds will be light and variable at 5 - 10 mph out of the east northeast throughout the game. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s throughout the game. Relative humidity will be very low at around 15% throughout the game. There will be a near 0% chance of precipitation throughout the game.

All in all, this will be a beautiful day in Denver for fans and players alike. Other than the possibility of the bright sun getting in the eyes of players, there is nothing in the forecast that should have any effect on the game.

Enjoy the great weather while it lasts, and enjoy the game everybody.