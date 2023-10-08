Due to a concussion, New York Jets starting cornerback D.J. Reed will miss Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. While the Broncos defense has been quite bad, their offense (and particularly their passing offense) has been pretty good. A large part of that Broncos passing offense runs through wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, who will likely benefit from Reed’s absence.

Accordingly, I found myself thinking which of these two wideouts might be primed for a bigger day.

In an attempt to answer that I figured I’d look at the DraftKings Sportsbook lines for each player’s stats for tomorrow. My thought process being that they have run far more calculations to predict their performance than I would ever have time to do and that might reveal who they think is more likely to have a big game.

Jeudy and Sutton DraftKings lines ﻿Player Catches (over/under) Yards (over/under) Anytime touchdown ﻿Player Catches (over/under) Yards (over/under) Anytime touchdown Jerry Jeudy 3.5 49.5 +175 Courtland Sutton 3.5 45.5 +160

Instead, DraftKings appears to view these players as basically equal sized threats for the Jets who are likely to put up a few catches and around 50 yards. If the Jets manage to hold these players to such little production then I’d wager they have a good chance to win this game on Sunday.