This Sunday, the New York Jets (+2.5) are playing the Denver Broncos (-2.5) in a matchup of 1-3 teams that desperately need a win to remain in the thick of the AFC Wildcard race.

As denoted by the spread, the New York Jets are once again an underdog (albeit a slight one) this week, even following a strong showing last Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the DraftKings Sportsbook moneyline has them at +114 (on Friday night at 10:30PM when this article was written), which basically means they view this game as a toss-up. To that point, if we convert that moneyline, it places the Jets at an implied odds of victory of ~47%.

Long story short, as a Jets fan, flip a coin on this game and hope for a bounce or two in favor of the Jets direction. DraftKings seems to think the margin of victory is so slim that a dropped pass or a recovered fumble could decide this one.