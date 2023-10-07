According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets are 2.5 point underdogs on the road against the Denver Broncos on Sunday in week 5 of the 2023 NFL season. That seems like a more than favorable spread for the Broncos. While the two teams enter this game with identical 1-3 records, the Jets have posted their record against the toughest schedule in the NFL over the first four games, while the Broncos have posted their record against the NFL’s weakest schedule over the first four games. The Jets have a point differential of -22 against their ridiculously tough schedule, while the Broncos have a point differential of -50 against the league’s easiest schedule. The numbers say the Jets are a better team than the Broncos, yet the Broncos are a solid favorite in this game. Go figure. I’m taking the Jets in this game. It’s the first game all year I’ve taken the Jets.

In addition to the Jets game, there are plenty of interesting week 5 matchups around the NFL, and I’ll be fearlessly (and probably wrongly) predicting the outcome of all of them. After starting the year on a terrible 7-9 record in week 1, I have posted identical 11 -5 records in each of the last three weeks, for a total record of 40-24 so far this season. Let’s see how I do this week.

Embedded below are my picks for all the Sunday matchups this week. These picks are just a simple who wins the game deal. Odds do not factor in. DISCLAIMER: This is just for fun. I make no claims to actually being any good at this. Anyone who chooses to bet according to my picks will likely prove the old maxim, a fool and his money are soon parted.

The predictions are embedded below in the widget provided by our partners at Tallysight, and the odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.