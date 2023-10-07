The first four weeks of the NFL season are in the books. On to week five. Let’s take a look at some of my favorite player prop bets for the Sunday games.

Jets vs Broncos

Russell Wilson, Under 224.5 passing yards (-115)

The New York Jets have one of the better pass defenses in the NFL. Russell Wilson has exceeded 225 passing yards just twice this season, despite the fact that he has yet to face a defense in the top half of the NFL. I’ll take the under for Russell Wilson and 224.5 passing yards.

Zach Wilson, Under 207.5 passing yards (-115)

Zach Wilson has just one game this season with more than 170 passing yards. While the Denver Broncos have a bad pass defense, they have a league worst rush defense. With Breece Hall being taken off a pitch count, the Jets may opt to run the ball until the Broncos prove they can stop it. Wilson may not have a bad game against the Broncos, but it would not surprise me if he has a game with limited passing attempts as the Jets try to grind it out against the NFL’s worst rush defense. I’ll take the under for Zach Wilson and 207.5 passing yards.

Breece Hall, Over 60.5 rushing yards (-115)

Breece Hall has only exceeded 60 yards rushing once this season. However, Hall has also gotten no more than 12 carries in any game this season. The early season pitch count Hall had placed on him by the Jets is history. Hall now gets to face the NFL’s worst rush defense without a pitch count. I’ll take the over for Breece Hall and 60.5 rushing yards.

Marvin Mims, Over 23.5 receiving yards (-115)

Marvin Mims has exceeded 45 receiving yards in each of his last three games. Even against a good Jets pass defense 23.5 yards doesn’t seem too much to ask for Mims. I’ll take the over for Marvin Mims and 23.5 receiving yards.

Rams vs Eagles

Matthew Stafford, Over 275.5 passing yards (-115)

This week Matthew Stafford faces the Philadelphia Eagles pass defense. The Eagles have had three quarterbacks pass for 290+ yards already this season. Stafford has passed for 305+ yards three times already this season. I’ll take the over for Matthew Stafford and 275.5 passing yards.

