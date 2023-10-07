All-Pro Packer tipped to join the Jets in 2024 by former Green Bay QB

For Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari, the 2023 season never really got going. Following a cartilage issue forming in his surgically repaired left knee during Green Bay’s Week One win over the Chicago Bears, he’s had to go back under the knife bringing his 2023 season to an early end.

Before that injury and during the Jets offensive line woes in the pre-season, there was talk of him getting traded to New York to reunited with long-time teammate and friend Aaron Rodgers.

That never happened, and unfortunately for the Jets and Rodgers, he would suffer his own injury in week one ruling him out for the 2023 season...at least we think it’s for the entire season.

Bahhtiari may well have played his last game for Green Bay considering he carries a 2024 cap hit of over $40 million and is coming off a serious injury.

Former Packers QB Kurt Benkert has predicted that Bakhtiari may be reunited with Rodgers in New York next year, a final hurrah for both players coming off a serious injury.

Bakhtiari out for the year, plans to return in 2024.



My guess - in New York.



Double redemption tour for two old-pals. It’s all in the script. — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) October 6, 2023

It may be early days, but it seems as though the Jets have found a winning formula on the offensive line.

Mekhi Becton is starting to look like the left tackle the Jets thought they were getting when they took him in the first round, and AVT has looked like a natural sliding out to right tackle. Robert Saleh has confirmed that the team have spoken to Vera-Tucker about making that a permanent move with it being easier to find an interior lineman.

Rookie Joe Tippmann has come in and done a fine job as the right-guard and he is currently ranked as one of the best rookie linemen in the NFL. Although he may be asked to slide back inside once Connor McGovern leaves...if Connor McGovern leaves.

So it’s unclear if the Jets will be in for a starting left tackle, considering Becton looks better every week.

Bakhtiari has had multiple surgeries on his knee, and will be 33 next season, although offensive linemen are playing longer and longer now.

Rodgers has considerable sway within the Jets setup and if he bangs the drum for his old friend and teammate, it’ll be interesting to see what the Jets do.