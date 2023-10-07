Good morning Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets are getting ready to take on Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Cornerback D.J. Reed will be out with a concussion, and that could end up being a very big deal for the Jets defense. With Brandin Echols also out, the Jets are left with Bryce Hall starting opposite Sauce Gardner. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out who the Broncos will be targeting in their passing game on Sunday. Bryce Hall had a decent rookie year, but it’s been all downhill from there. Hall has really struggled when he’s been given opportunities lately, and if he doesn’t up his game on Sunday the Jets secondary could be in for a long afternoon. Let’s hope the Jets can compensate with a fierce pass rush on Russell Wilson all day.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in October:

Nick Faria - Jets’ D.J. Reed is OUT for Week 5 battle vs. Broncos: additional injury updates

Nick Faria - A New Zach Wilson? Jets pleased to see QB1 “playing free” as season turnaround becomes possible

Nick Faria - Nathaniel Hackett on return to Broncos in Week 5 battle: “It’s not about me”

Bridget Hyland - Jets’ Robert Saleh not ruling out Aaron Rodgers return

Andy Vasquez - Jets ‘behind 8-ball’ with D.J. Reed out vs Broncos

Manuel Gomez - Former MVP QB, who hasn’t played since 2021, names price to play for Jets

Henry McKenna - Jets QB Zach Wilson finally stepped up his game. Was it a transformation or a mirage?

John Pullano - QB Zach Wilson: ‘Let’s Start Fast and Get Some Big Plays’

Jack Bell - Jets Need to Start Fast, Keep Playing with Fury

John Pullano - Jets CB D.J. Reed Out; S Tony Adams Active vs. Broncos

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Says He Is 'Well Ahead of Normal Protocols' in His Achilles Injury Rehab

Andrew Crane - Jets' Garrett Wilson ready for Patrick Surtain II test

Zach Braziller - Alijah Vera-Tucker ‘looks natural’ at right tackle: Robert Saleh

Andrew Crane - Quinton Jefferson, Jets ready for rejuvenated Russell Wilson

Zach Braziller - D.J. Reed out for Jets against Broncos in potential disaster

Zach Braziller - Carl Lawson mum on his limited Jets' playing time

Zach Braziller - Jeff Ulbrich praises Quincy Williams: 'Not a better backer in the NFL'

Rich Cimini - Jets rule CB D.J. Reed (concussion) out Sunday vs. Broncos

Ralph Ventre - Starting Cornerback Will Miss First Game Since Signing with Jets

Ralph Ventre - Morstead and Jets Still on Mission, 'Got to Find a Way to Win'

Ralph Ventre - Good News for Healthy Breece Hall Heading to Denver

Glenn Naughton - Saleh Doesn’t Rule out Vera-Tucker as Full Time Tackle

Glenn Naughton - Jets Cornerback Room is Hurting as two Ruled out for Sunday

Justin Fried - How the NY Jets can replace D.J. Reed against the Broncos

Ryan Shafer - Evaluating the first month of the NY Jets 2023 season

Justin Fried - Cam Newton would refuse to play for the NY Jets for this absurd reason

Justin Fried - NY Jets preparing to unleash Breece Hall against the Broncos

Justin Fried - NY Jets won't face top Broncos pass rusher in Week 5

Billy Riccette - D.J. Reed officially out for Week 5 with concussion

Billy Riccette - Zach Wilson says ‘playing loose, playing free’ helped him vs. Chiefs

Billy Riccette - Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich: Quincy Williams playing at ‘elite’ level

Skyler Carlin - Connor McGovern: Jets want to get payback for Nathaniel Hackett

Matthew Legros - Jets preparing to unleash star running back

Angelo Guinhawa - Sean Payton drops blunt take on Nathaniel Hackett issue ahead of Jets game

Jim Cerny - Jets: Aaron Rodgers' potential miracle return draws Robert Saleh take

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.