Podcast: Jets vs. Broncos Preview

Frequently fans and media overuse the term “must win game.” Most games really just aren’t significant. The New York Jets face an exception in Week 5. A victory over the Denver Broncos gets them to 2-3, very much alive in the AFC Playoff race. A loss drops them to 1-4, which would likely be insurmountable.

The Jets will be depending on Zach Wilson to build off a strong Week 4 performance. The calls for Wilson’s benching have at least temporarily subsided. The Jets will now count on him to carve up a shaky Denver defense. This will partially rely on Nathaniel Hackett to stay aggressive and unpredictable in his approach to game planning. The Jets cannot afford to go conservative, even if Breece Hall seems primed for a big game.

