Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Please forgive me as this FC will be a bit shorter from my end, as I’ve received some disheartening personal news that’s taken the wind out of my sails. As for the Jets, Breece Hall is no longer on a touch count, and it’s a revenge game against the Denver Broncos for nearly everyone involved. It’ll be an exciting game to watch, and could decide the season for both teams. Let’s hope that it works out for the Jets. With that, here are your links to start your day.
Eric Allen - New York Jets at Denver Broncos Game Preview - Zach Wilson vs. Russell Wilson in Week 5
NewYorkJets.com - Jets Game Preview Podcast: How Zach Wilson, Jets Can Keep Growing During the Trip to Denver (S3E5)
Rodger Wyland - Is This A Must Win Game For The New York Jets On Sunday?
Brian Costello - Jets can turn season around with win over beatable Broncos
David Wyatt-Hupton - Starting Strong
Randy Lange - Six Players to Watch When the Jets Play the Broncos - Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner and More
NewYorkJets.com - OC Nathaniel Hackett Press Conference (10/5) | Week 5
SNY - Nathaniel Hackett on returning to Denver, Sean Payton, and Zach Wilson
Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Nathaniel Hackett predicted latest snub from Broncos’ Sean Payton 2 months ago
Zach Braziller - Jets' Nathaniel Hackett tight-lipped about Sean Payton rip-job
Zack Rosenblatt - Burning Jets questions about Breece Hall, Robert Saleh and others after 4 games
Ralph Ventre - Where's Will McDonald? Jets' First-Round Rookie Seeing Minimal Snaps
Brandyn Pokrass - Robert Saleh: NY Jets' Breece Hall no longer on pitch count
NewYorkJets.com - All-Access: Behind The Scenes of Breece Hall's Rehab From ACL Tear | Breece: The Road Back
Max Gamarra - New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Rehabbing Achillies With Baltimore Ravens J.K. Dobbins
Joey Chandler - Jets’ Zach Wilson ditched signature headband last game
Rivka Boord - NY Jets: Former GM shares fascinating stories from Rex days
Randy Lange - New York Jets 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Modern-Era Nominees
Ethan Greenberg - Jets Sign OL Xavier Newman to Practice Squad
Jim Gehman - Where Are They Now: Steve McLendon
