Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Please forgive me as this FC will be a bit shorter from my end, as I’ve received some disheartening personal news that’s taken the wind out of my sails. As for the Jets, Breece Hall is no longer on a touch count, and it’s a revenge game against the Denver Broncos for nearly everyone involved. It’ll be an exciting game to watch, and could decide the season for both teams. Let’s hope that it works out for the Jets. With that, here are your links to start your day.

Eric Allen - New York Jets at Denver Broncos Game Preview - Zach Wilson vs. Russell Wilson in Week 5

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Game Preview Podcast: How Zach Wilson, Jets Can Keep Growing During the Trip to Denver (S3E5)

Rodger Wyland - Is This A Must Win Game For The New York Jets On Sunday?

Brian Costello - Jets can turn season around with win over beatable Broncos

David Wyatt-Hupton - Starting Strong

Randy Lange - Six Players to Watch When the Jets Play the Broncos - Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner and More

NewYorkJets.com - OC Nathaniel Hackett Press Conference (10/5) | Week 5

SNY - Nathaniel Hackett on returning to Denver, Sean Payton, and Zach Wilson

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Nathaniel Hackett predicted latest snub from Broncos’ Sean Payton 2 months ago

Zach Braziller - Jets' Nathaniel Hackett tight-lipped about Sean Payton rip-job

Zack Rosenblatt - Burning Jets questions about Breece Hall, Robert Saleh and others after 4 games

Ralph Ventre - Where's Will McDonald? Jets' First-Round Rookie Seeing Minimal Snaps

Brandyn Pokrass - Robert Saleh: NY Jets' Breece Hall no longer on pitch count

NewYorkJets.com - All-Access: Behind The Scenes of Breece Hall's Rehab From ACL Tear | Breece: The Road Back

Max Gamarra - New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Rehabbing Achillies With Baltimore Ravens J.K. Dobbins

Joey Chandler - Jets’ Zach Wilson ditched signature headband last game

Rivka Boord - NY Jets: Former GM shares fascinating stories from Rex days

Randy Lange - New York Jets 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Modern-Era Nominees

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Sign OL Xavier Newman to Practice Squad

Jim Gehman - Where Are They Now: Steve McLendon

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.