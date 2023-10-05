Thursday Night Football, Week 5. Tonight the Washington Commanders host the Chicago Bears. The Commanders are 6 point home favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Washington Commanders have gotten off to a 2-2 start to the 2023 NFL season. Young quarterback Sam Howell has been erratic, at times looking overmatched, at times looking pretty good. Last week Howell nearly led the Commanders to a big upset over the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The 0-4 Chicago Bears have looked like the worst team in the NFL this season. The Bears have lost 17 of their last 18 games, including a tough 31 - 28 loss to the Denver Broncos last week. Young Bears quarterback Justin Fields has struggled mightily passing the ball this season, and unlike last season, he has not been running enough to make up for his passing woes.

The Bears have lost eight of the last nine games between these two teams. I’m taking the Commanders at home to continue the Bears’ misery this season and prevail over the Bears at home.

Seriously, I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to bet real money based on my picks. Don't do it. Don't even consider it. Make your own picks, and good luck.