The Washington Commanders host the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football in week 5 of the NFL season this week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. EDT. Let’s take a look at some of my favorite player prop bets for the TNF matchup.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Commanders vs. Bears

Justin Fields, Over 193.5 passing yards (-105)

Justin Fields has gone over 200 passing yards in three out of four games this season. The Commanders have given up more than 200 passing yards in three out of four games this season. I’m taking the over on Justin Fields and 193.5 passing yards.

D.J. Moore, Over 52.5 receiving yards (-130)

In four games this season the Commanders have allowed six different receivers to go over 60 receiving yards. D.J. Moore has averaged 75 receiving yards per game this season. I’m taking the over on D.J. Moore and 52.5 receiving yards.

Terry McLaurin, Under 60.5 receiving yards (-115)

In four games this season the Bears have only allowed one wide receiver to go over 60 receiving yards. In four games this season Terry McLaurin has only gone over 60 receiving yards once. I’m taking the under on Terry McLaurin and 60.5 receiving yards.

*Disclaimer: I am not a professional gambler. I do this for fun, not for profits. I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to place your bets based on my picks. Use your own best judgment, have fun, and whatever you do, do not put a lot of faith in the picks herein.