Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. This week, the New York Jets take on the Denver Broncos. If you remember, Broncos head coach Sean Payton made waves when addressing Denver’s former coaching staff and the ineptitude that presented itself last year. The only issue is that the Broncos former head coach, Nathaniel Hackett, is now the offensive coordinator on the Jets. As we all know, those comments didn’t sit well with anyone on the team. After the Jets’ performance against Kansas City on Sunday, the team needs to ride that momentum - into an actual win - and perform well against a Broncos team that’s been horrendous this season. This will be the real test for Zach Wilson and the Jets. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

NewYorkJets.com - The Official Jets Podcast: Bart Scott on How the Jets Can Build On the Chiefs Game (10/3)

Andy Vasquez - How much time did Jets’ feel-good loss to Chiefs buy Zach Wilson?

Brian Costello - Zach Wilson has to prove Chiefs performance wasn’t a fluke

Rivka Boord - NY Jets: Robert Saleh explains source of Zach Wilson belief

NFL.com - Do you feel any differently about New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson after Week 4? | 'GMFB'

David Wyatt-Hupton - The 5 Throws of Zach Wilson

Alex Smith - Jets' Aaron Rodgers 'proud' of Zach Wilson's performance against Chiefs

Michael Nania - NY Jets offense made long overdue switch and reaped the rewards

Randy Lange - Inside the Numbers - New York Jets Receiver Garrett Wilson Reaches 100 Catches

Rivka Boord - These forgotten NY Jets plays cost the most in loss to Chiefs

Michael Nania - NY Jets took a risk to unleash their best pass rusher: And it worked

Brandyn Pokrass - NY Jets: Sauce Gardner sounds off on controversial holding call

Manuel Gomez - Jets legend Joe Namath says relationship with team is nonexistent: ‘We don’t talk’

Joseph Zucker - Aaron Rodgers Compared to Batman in 'Hollywood-esque' Return by Jets' Allen Lazard

Jaclyn Hendricks - Aaron Rodgers: Jets leak was most 'disappointing part of weekend'

Justin Fried - NY Jets QB Aaron Rodgers says he's ahead of schedule in injury rehab

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Sign 3 Players, All Cornerbacks, to Practice Squad

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.