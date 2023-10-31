Jets stay quiet at the NFL trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and barring a last minute piece of breaking news, it appears the New York Jets have not struck any trades.

There was some degree of speculation in the leadup to the deadline that the Jets might look to address one of their biggest problem areas, offensive line and wide receiver. The league saw trades of some significance at both spots. Guard Ezra Cleveland was dealt from Minnesota to Jacksonville for a sixth round pick. Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones was traded from Cleveland to Detroit for a future sixth round pick.

I think it’s fair to a degree to wonder why the Jets were not involved on either player. Still, trades at the deadline are easier said than done. The real issues at these positions were brought on by decisions in the offseason.

There were also some rumblings the Jets might sell at the deadline. Veterans Dalvin Cook and Carl Lawson who have fallen out of favor recently made public comments expressing frustration over a lack of playing time. It seems like both will remain with the team.

The Jets will now need to make it work with the roster they have.