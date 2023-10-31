The New York Jets offense looked bad against the New York Giants on Sunday. Really, really bad. The defense was good, but the offense was beyond putrid. There was one nifty catch and run play by Breece Hall for a touchdown in the first quarter, and then ... nothing. You could have gone to sleep right after that Breece Hall touchdown in the first quarter, woken up a couple of hours later with 25 seconds to go in the fourth quarter, and asked what did you miss? The answer would have been uhhh ... a bunch of really nifty punts by Thomas Morstead. Other than that, nothing, at least on offense. It was ugly, listless, hopeless offensive football by the Jets. Then something happened. The Jets got a little bit lucky, and they took advantage, driving the length of the field for a game tying field goal as time expired. Then they put together another field goal drive in overtime for an improbable and unwatchable, ugly as all heck, but they all count the same in the standings, victory.

The Jets now have a winning record on the season at 4-3. They next face the Los Angeles Chargers at home to try to extend their current winning streak to four games.

How did the power rankings feel about this ugly win for the Jets? Let’s find out.

Pro Football Network

16) New York Jets (21) Congratulations are due to the Jets for somehow accomplishing a 4-3 record after losing Aaron Rodgers early in the first game of the season. But the Jets offense was horrendous in an ugly-weather game in New Jersey against their stadium-mates. They managed to negate the Giants’ passing attack completely, but the Jets offense managed only two third-down conversions and 12 first downs in total on 17 offensive drives.

Sports Illustrated

12. New York Jets (4-3) Last week: win at New York Giants, 13–10 Next week: vs. Los Angeles Chargers The absurd range of emotion that took place between Zach Wilson taking one of the worst sacks of his career, to the Jets stopping the Giants on third-and-3, to a missed field goal, to Wilson conducting an incredible drive culminating in a last-second spike that could end up being his defining moment as a Jet, was such a joy to take in. I don’t care what people say. I love the Snoopy Bowl. Wary and banged up, the Jets now host the Chargers. Beating them at full strength would be the team’s most significant rabbit hat pull this season.

ESPN

13. New York Jets (4-3) Week 8 ranking: 16 Team QBR: 36.1 (29th) The Jets were dealt a cruel hand, losing Aaron Rodgers to a torn Achilles on the fourth play of the season. Not only was it an emotional blow to the team, but the Jets had to reinvent their offense for backup Zach Wilson. It hasn’t been pretty — the Jets are 27th in scoring (126) and 31st in total yards (1,913) — but they’ve managed to win four games with Wilson — who has thrown for 1,337 yards and five touchdowns. Statistically, the former No. 2 overall pick has made only small improvements from last season, but he’s more mature and more confident than a year ago. The Jets will ride Wilson the rest of the way ... unless Rodgers makes a miraculous recovery. He says he’s ahead of schedule in his rehab and that his goal is to play again this season.

USA Today

15. Jets (15): With C Connor McGovern (knee) and G Wes Schweitzer (calf) going down Sunday, New York now has four offensive linemen on injured reserve. Not great for a team that just managed to score its first first-quarter TD all season and is headed back to the prime-time spotlight next Monday night.

It seems opinions about the Jets have settled just north of NFL average at this point in the season. The power rankings range from a high of 12 to a low of 16.

With the obvious proviso that power rankings are stupid, unless they praise the Jets, in which case they’re awesome, what do you think? Where should the Jets rank in the NFL power rankings?