Monday Night Football, week 8. Tonight we have the Detroit Lions hosting the Las Vegas Raiders. Let’s take a look at some of my favorite player prop bets for this MNF matchup.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lions vs. Raiders

Jared Goff, Under 269.5 passing yards (-115)

The Las Vegas Raiders have only allowed one quarterback to exceed 250 passing yards all season. Jared Goff has thrown for less than 260 yards in four of seven games this season. Give me the under for Jared Goff and 269.5 passing yards.

Jimmy Garoppolo, Under 253.5 passing yards (-115)

Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown for more than 210 yards just once this season. Give me the under for Jimmy Garoppolo and 253.5 passing yards.

Josh Jacobs, Under 58.5 rushing yards (-115)

Josh Jacobs has been one of the least efficient running backs in the NFL this year, averaging just 2.9 yards per carry. The Detroit Lions have the 2nd ranked run defense in the NFL, and they have allowed just one player all season to rush for more than 50 yards in a game. Give me the under for Josh Jacobs and 58.5 rushing yards.

Josh Reynolds, Over 34.5 receiving yards (-115)

Josh Reynolds has exceeded 40 receiving yards in all but one game this season. With Amon-Ra St. Brown suffering from an illness, Reynolds may get a few more targets than usual. Give me the over for Josh Reynolds and 34.5 receiving yards.

*Disclaimer: I am not a professional gambler. I do this for fun, not for profits. I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to place your bets based on my picks. Use your own best judgment, have fun, and whatever you do, do not put a lot of faith in the picks herein.