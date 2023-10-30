Jets in 8th place in AFC standings

The Jets’ Week 8 victory over the Giants put them back over .500. It did not, however, put them into Playoff position in the AFC.

The Jets are in eighth place with a 4-3 record. The Steelers, Browns, Jets, and Bengals are tied with the same record occuying the sixth, seventh, eight, and ninth spots respectively. The Jets are currently behind Pittsburgh and Cleveland due to conference record. The Steelers and Browns are 3-2 against AFC opposition. The Jets are a half game behind at 0-2, while the Bengals are in the back of the pack with an 0-3 record.

Even though the Jets are on the outside looking in at the moment, they are very much in the race to earn their first postseason berth since 2010.

The full current AFC standings are below.