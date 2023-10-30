Report: Connor McGovern has dislocated kneecap, prognosis unclear

The Jets lost two centers to injury in their Week 8 win over the New York Giants. Starter Connor McGovern left in the first half with an apparent lower body injury. Per Ian Rapoport, he sustained a dislocated kneecap.

#Jets C Connor McGovern suffered a dislocated knee cap, sources say. There is some damage that it caused, but there's a chance he doesn't need surgery. McGovern will get a second opinion and is considered week-to-week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2023

The Jets will hope to have McGovern back sooner rather than later. That is in part because he is their best center. It is also in part because they need bodies on the offensive line. He is now the third opening day starter out of the lineup from injury. Joe Tippmann and Wes Schweitzer are out in addition to that. The Jets have taken a lot of hits to offensive line.

This has a double impact. The quality goes down when you move from starters to backups. Offensive line is also a place where chemistry is key so constantly reshuffling the group has a negative effect.

We now wait for more information on McGovern.