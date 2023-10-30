The New York Jets beat the New York Giants in an improbable last second, come from behind overtime game as the “road” team at home in East Rutherford, New Jersey for their third consecutive win and fourth win of the season on Sunday. The victory brought the Jets’ season record to 4-3.

Now the Jets return to East Rutherford, New Jersey to prepare for a home game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The 3-4 Chargers are coming off a victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night.

The Los Angeles Chargers have had an up and down start to the 2023 season. They’ve beaten three lesser teams in the NFL in the Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears, while losing to three top teams in the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs. The Chargers also lost to the lowly Tennessee Titans.

The Chargers have one of the better offenses in the NFL, featuring Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen, while fielding one of the worst defenses in the NFL. Going into last night’s game against the Bears, the Chargers defense was ranked last in the NFL in passing yards allowed, last in first downs allowed, and 31st overall. The upcoming game with the Jets looks to be an opportunity for the Jets offense to right the ship after Sunday’s debacle against the New York Giants.

The New York Jets come into this game having played one of the toughest schedules in the NFL. They are riding a modest three game winning streak, including yesterday’s improbable 13 - 10 victory over the New York Giants in one of the ugliest displays of offensive ineptitude you’re ever likely to see in the NFL. The Jets look to make it four in a row against the Chargers.

This game provides a contrast in styles. It’s the Jets’ bottom dwelling offense against the Chargers bottom dwelling defense. The Chargers can score but can’t stop the opponents. The Jets can stop the opponents but can’t score. It will be fascinating to see how this game plays out on Monday Night Football.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jets open as 1.5 point home underdogs against the Chargers on Monday night. If the Jets were healthy I’d say that was a mistake for the oddsmakers. But the Jets aren’t healthy. The Jets are so far down on the offensive line they were forced to play a fourth string practice squad center on Sunday. Under the circumstances, unless the Jets get some unexpected good news regarding some injuries on the offensive line, I think the spread is fair. I expect the Jets defense to make things tough for the Chargers on offense, but I expect the Jets offense to make things tough for themselves. Whether the Jets offense can get out of their own way enough to secure a victory against the Chargers remains to be seen.

The Moneyline odds are New York Jets +105/Los Angeles Chargers -125.

The Over/Under for the game is 42.

What do you think Jets fans? Will the Jets beat the odds in this game?