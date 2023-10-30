Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. The New York Jets snatched victory from the jaws of defeat yesterday, winning against the New York Giants in overtime in a game they otherwise should have lost. Yet while the Jets did win, it’s become quite obvious that the team needs an upgrade at quarterback over Zach Wilson. Sure, Wilson played very well in the final two drives of the game, but the Giants were on their third-string quarterback and the Jets still almost lost the game. A lot of that has to do with the inefficiency of Wilson throughout a large portion of the game. At this point, the team needs to admit Wilson isn’t the answer and find another solution at the position. Otherwise, they’re wasting a team that truly has the potential to make a deep playoff run. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Geoff Magliocchetti - New York Jets shock the Giants in OT, 13-10, in strange game (Highlights)

NewYorkJets.com - Highlight | Zach Wilson to Allen Lazard for 29 Yards Sets Up the Game-Tying Field Goal Attempt

Eric Allen - Jets-Giants Game Recap - Greg Zuerlein's OT Field Goal Lifts Jets Past the Crosstown Giants

Brian Costello - Jets complete improbable rally for ugly OT win over Giants

Andy Vasquez - Unreal! How the Jets stunned Giants for OT win with remarkable comeback in final seconds

SNY - C.J. Mosley on Jets' resilience after OT win against Giants

SNY - Zach Wilson on game-tying drive and spiking the ball with one second left in regulation

NewYorkJets.com - Thomas Morstead: Today Was a Full Circle Moment for Me

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.