Podcast: How the Jets offense got better in Week 4

The Jets lost in Week 3, but there were some positives to take from the game. The feeling around the team seems much more positive even after this defeat. Much of that can likely be attributed to the solid game the offense and particularly Zach Wilson had. Things seemed bleak after the Week 3 loss to New England. At least for now things seem less bleak.

On today’s podcast we discuss what went right for the offense against Kansas City. Zach Wilson’s performance tops the list. Nathaniel Hackett also deserves credit. His play calling and player deployment also showed major improvement after Week 3. There are additional changes Hackett can make in the weeks ahead to potentially get more production from the unit. We talk about it all on today’s show.

