“Just when I think I’m out, they PULL me back in!”

That quote is from Al Pacino playing Michael Corleone in Godfather III ... but it also applies really wonderfully to the 2023 New York Jets. Coming off back to back stinkers, one would not have been faulted for expecting the Jets to get blown out against the defending Super Bowl Champs in the Kansas City Chiefs. However, you’d have been wrong all the same as the Jets put up a very competitive and impressive performance on Sunday night.

Because they were better, this “positives” article also feels less hollow, so we’ve got that going for us. Without further ado, here are the Jets most impressive players from Week 4 based on PFF grades.

Tight End C.J. Uzomah:

Overall PFF grade of 83.0 (21 snaps)

Receiving grade of 79.2 (12 snaps)

Pass blocking grade of 75.4 (4snaps)

Run blocking grade of 71.1 (5snaps)

Uzomah continues to put together strong performances despite a limited snap count, particularly as a blocker. These types of performances go a bit under the radar since Uzomah doesn’t flash much in the passing game, but you need these type of role players to win games. I think you’d be more hard pressed to find teams who wouldn’t want an Uzomah type than those that would based on the season to date.

Right guard Joe Tippmann

Overall grade of 76.0 (59 snaps)

Pass blocking grade of 75.8 (43 snaps)

Run blocking grade of 70.2 (16 snaps)

2 weeks played, 2 weeks on the PFF “positives” list for Joe Tippmann. Not a bad way to start a career if you ask me. Fingers crossed he keeps it up because a cost controlled guard would go a long way towards resolving the uncertainty on this offensive line.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson

Overall grade of 73.3 (55 snaps)

Receiving grade of 72.3 (42 snaps)

Run blocking grade of 58.2 (13 snaps)

During the game it felt like nearly every pass play was being funneled to Garrett Wilson. The data supports it as he had 14 targets across Zach Wilson’s 39 attempts, meaning that more than 1 in 3 passes went to Garrett Wilson. PFF seems to think that was a good idea as he graded out highest among the Jets wideouts.

Interior defensive lineman Quinnen Williams

Overall grade of 80.2 (46 snaps)

Rush defense grade of 79.0 (18 snaps)

Pass rush grade of 75.0 (28 snaps)

Tackling grade of 70.0

Quinnen Williams continues to show why the Jets paid him the huge contract that they did as he leads the Jets defense in PFF grades this week. Great run defense? Check. Great pass rushing? Check. Dude’s a baller

Linebacker Quincy Williams

Overall grade of 70.6 (67 snaps)

Rush defense grade of 71.4 (31 snaps)

Tackling grade of 53.6

Pass rushing grade of 83.1 (2 snaps)

Coverage grade of 57.8 (34 snaps)

Quincy Williams just keeps churning out strong performances week after week in 2023. Personally, he’s been my favorite player to watch on either side of the ball for the Jets this season. Now he’s just gotta keep that ascension up so that he can reach the level that his brother Quinnen has.