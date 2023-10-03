Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Another day has passed, and it’s still hard to feel any sort of validation with the way things ended between the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs from Sunday night. Considering how the game was called, it should be made mandatory for NFL officials to have to speak to the media after the games in order to get some type of accountability. After all, this is a multi-billion dollar industry and the quality of performance from the officials leaves a lot to be desired. But for now, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.
Eric Allen - New York Jets Rally Comes Up Short in 23-20 Decision Against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs
Randy Lange - Change of Script for Jets' Defense, but for a While They Went Toe to Toe with the Champs
John Pullano - New York Jets Notebook: Robert Saleh Encouraged by Running Game, Aaron Rodgers Returns to Team
Ethan Greenberg - 3 Takeaways | Jets Offense Finds its Footing in Week 4 Loss to Chiefs
Brian Costello - Jets Week 4 report card: Zach Wilson, Robert Saleh shine
David Wyatt-Hupton - Screwed by the refs
Kevin Manahan - NFL’s Instagram message on Taylor Swift sparks more conspiracy theories after refs help Chiefs beat Jets
Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Robert Saleh wants NFL explanation for calls on ‘bizarre’ final drive vs. Chiefs
Rivka Boord - Blame the refs or blame the NY Jets? It doesn't really matter
NewYorkJets.com - C.J. Mosley: We Learned a Lot of Lessons from Last Night's Game
John Pullano - Garrett Wilson: Jets Offense ‘Took a Step’ vs. Chiefs in Week 4 Loss
Ben Krimmel - Robert Saleh calls Jets 'a bunch of fighters’ after loss to Chiefs
Jack Bell - New York Jets Players Happy to See Quarterback Zach Wilson 'Ball Out' vs. Chiefs on Sunday Night Football
Connor Hughes - Zach Wilson's performance in Jets' defeat, maturity after is reason to believe
Jack Bell - Jets QB Zach Wilson: ‘I Need to Be Better on the Little Details’
NFL.com - What did you make of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson from Week 4 vs. Kansas City Chiefs? | 'GMFB'
Mike Luciano - Zach Wilson makes history, outplaying Patrick Mahomes in a way no QB has done before
Brandyn Pokrass - After a career-best performance on Sunday night, quarterback Zach Wilson drew praise from Chiefs players and an NBA superstar.
Thomas Christopher - NY Jets quarterback Zach Wilson racks up another elite defender
Rivka Boord - NY Jets great fires back at Joe Namath after loss to Chiefs
Thomas Christopher - NY Jets: Joe Namath stands firm on Zach Wilson comments
Brandyn Pokrass - NY Jets: Ex-Patriots safety under fire for Zach Wilson comments
Christian Arnold - Rodney Harrison apologizes to Zach Wilson for calling him 'garbage'
Ben Krimmel - Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner on controversial holding call: 'I still can't believe that flag'
NewYorkJets.com - Robert Saleh Press Conference (10/2) | Week 5
Here are your missed connections from yesterday.
I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.
Poll
Will Zach Wilson play well against the Denver Broncos?
-
73%
Yes
-
14%
No
-
12%
Meh
Loading comments...