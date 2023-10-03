Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Another day has passed, and it’s still hard to feel any sort of validation with the way things ended between the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs from Sunday night. Considering how the game was called, it should be made mandatory for NFL officials to have to speak to the media after the games in order to get some type of accountability. After all, this is a multi-billion dollar industry and the quality of performance from the officials leaves a lot to be desired. But for now, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Eric Allen - New York Jets Rally Comes Up Short in 23-20 Decision Against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

Randy Lange - Change of Script for Jets' Defense, but for a While They Went Toe to Toe with the Champs

John Pullano - New York Jets Notebook: Robert Saleh Encouraged by Running Game, Aaron Rodgers Returns to Team

Ethan Greenberg - 3 Takeaways | Jets Offense Finds its Footing in Week 4 Loss to Chiefs

Brian Costello - Jets Week 4 report card: Zach Wilson, Robert Saleh shine

David Wyatt-Hupton - Screwed by the refs

Kevin Manahan - NFL’s Instagram message on Taylor Swift sparks more conspiracy theories after refs help Chiefs beat Jets

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Robert Saleh wants NFL explanation for calls on ‘bizarre’ final drive vs. Chiefs

Rivka Boord - Blame the refs or blame the NY Jets? It doesn't really matter

NewYorkJets.com - C.J. Mosley: We Learned a Lot of Lessons from Last Night's Game

John Pullano - Garrett Wilson: Jets Offense ‘Took a Step’ vs. Chiefs in Week 4 Loss

Ben Krimmel - Robert Saleh calls Jets 'a bunch of fighters’ after loss to Chiefs

Jack Bell - New York Jets Players Happy to See Quarterback Zach Wilson 'Ball Out' vs. Chiefs on Sunday Night Football

Connor Hughes - Zach Wilson's performance in Jets' defeat, maturity after is reason to believe

Jack Bell - Jets QB Zach Wilson: ‘I Need to Be Better on the Little Details’

NFL.com - What did you make of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson from Week 4 vs. Kansas City Chiefs? | 'GMFB'

Mike Luciano - Zach Wilson makes history, outplaying Patrick Mahomes in a way no QB has done before

Brandyn Pokrass - After a career-best performance on Sunday night, quarterback Zach Wilson drew praise from Chiefs players and an NBA superstar.

Thomas Christopher - NY Jets quarterback Zach Wilson racks up another elite defender

Rivka Boord - NY Jets great fires back at Joe Namath after loss to Chiefs

Thomas Christopher - NY Jets: Joe Namath stands firm on Zach Wilson comments

Brandyn Pokrass - NY Jets: Ex-Patriots safety under fire for Zach Wilson comments

Christian Arnold - Rodney Harrison apologizes to Zach Wilson for calling him 'garbage'

Ben Krimmel - Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner on controversial holding call: 'I still can't believe that flag'

NewYorkJets.com - Robert Saleh Press Conference (10/2) | Week 5

