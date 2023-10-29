Sunday Night Football, Week 8. Tonight the Los Angeles Chargers host the Chicago Bears. Jets fans are hoping for an Eagles win tonight.

The Chicago Bears come into this game with a 2-5 record. After a rough 0-4 start to the season the Bears are playing better of late, winning two of their last three. The Bears suffered a blow when quarterback Justin Fields injured his thumb a couple of weeks ago, but backup quarterback Tyson Bagent stepped in last week and engineered a convincing 30 - 12 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Los Angeles Chargers come into this game with a 2-4 record. They are coming off two consecutive losses to two Super Bowl contenders in the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chargers have done a decent job moving the football on offense behind star quarterback Justin Herbert, but the defense has let the team down. The Chargers rank last in the NFL in passing defense, last in the NFL in first downs allowed, and 31st in overall defense. The Chargers have held only one team under 20 points all season.

I’m picking the Chargers in this game because of the large advantage they have at the quarterback position and because they are at home.

Enjoy the game everybody.