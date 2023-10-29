The first half of the New York Jets game against the New York Giants is in the books, and the Jets are leading the Giants, 7 - 3.

The Jets opened the game on offense and it didn’t take long for disaster to strike. After a quick Jets first down Zach Wilson dropped back to pass on third down and was sacked, with the ball coming loose. The Giants scooped up Wilson’s fumble and returned it to the Jets 19 yard line. The Jets held firm from there and forced a short field goal for an early 3 - 0 Giants lead.

The game then settled into an ugly stretch of offensive football where neither team could get anything going. Late in the first quarter the Jets got the ball at midfield following a Giants punt. Zach Wilson dropped back to pass and dumped it off to Breece Hall on a short route. Hall slipped a tackle, picked up some blockers, and took it to the house for a 7 - 3 Jets lead as the first quarter came to a close.

The second quarter opened with the Giants on offense. It continued with the two teams putting on one of the most putrid displays of offensive ineptitude you’ll ever have the misfortune of witnessing. Neither team scored. Neither team got close. Neither team had a single third down conversion in the entire half. Players dropped like flies to injuries. The Giants are down to their third string quarterback. The Jets are down to their fourth string center. It’s getting very, very ugly out there.

We go into the second half with the Jets leading the Giants by four points at 7 - 3. Leave your comments for the second half below.