Jets vs Giants Game Thread

Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season has the New York Jets as a “road” team at home against the New York Giants in MetLife Stadium.

The Jets shocked the Philadelphia Eagles two weeks ago in an upset victory at home to get to 3-3 on the year. After enjoying their bye week last week, the Jets are now back in MetLife Stadium to face a struggling New York Giants team that has had all kinds of problems on offense this year.

The Giants are coming off a home win over the Washington Commanders last week to get to 2-5 on the season. The Giants have had major difficulties scoring this season. They have scored more than 16 points just once all season. The Giants are last in the NFL in points scored and last in the NFL in point differential. Needless to say, this Giants team has struggled mightily.

The Jets have also had problems on offense this season. They rank last in the NFL in passing yards, 29th in total yards, and 22nd in points scored. On paper this game shapes up as a tight defensive struggle.

Defensively the Jets have been terrific, especially in the second half. The Jets have given up more than 23 points just once all season. The Giants struggled early on, but they have recently also been outstanding on defense. The Giants have given up just 21 total points in their last two games combined. The Giants blitz more than almost any team in the league. That makes this game a challenge for Zach Wilson, who has had trouble throughout his career when under pressure. A heavy dose of Breece Hall will probably be needed to secure a Jets victory today.

The Jets are in the unfamiliar position of favorites for this game, the first time all year they have been favored to win. Can the Jets take care of business and beat a team they’re expected to beat? Can the Jets offensive line and Zach Wilson handle the pressure the Giants will be bringing in their blitz packages? Can Breece Hall dominate against a shaky Giants run defense? Can the Jets get their first win coming off a bye week since 2015? We’ll find out this afternoon.