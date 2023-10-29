 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 8 Late Afternoon Games Open Thread

A quartet of late afternoon games are featured for week 8 of the NFL season

By MacGregor Wells
/ new
Seattle Seahawks v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season continues with a handful of late afternoon games.

In perhaps the best of the late afternoon games, the 5-2 San Francisco 49ers host the 3-3 Cincinnati Bengals. The 49ers suddenly look vulnerable. They have dropped their last two games after starting the season 5-0. The Bengals have won three of their last four games as quarterback Joe Burrow has gradually recovered from a lower leg injury that was bothering him earlier in the season. This looks like a terrific game to watch.

Elsewhere in late afternoon games, old friend Geno Smith leads the 4-2 Seattle Seahawks at home as they host the 4-2 Cleveland Browns and their ferocious defense; the dreadful 2-5 Denver Broncos welcome the 6-1 Kansas City Chiefs into Denver for what looks on paper like a blowout win for the visiting Chiefs; and the 1-6 Arizona Cardinals host the 5-2 Baltimore Ravens in what looks on paper like another blowout.

Enjoy the games everybody. Use this thread to comment on whichever late afternoon games catch your fancy.

