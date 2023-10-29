The New York Jets are on the road at home this week as they take on the New York Giants in MetLife Stadium. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jets are 3 point favorites against the Giants. That seems like a fair spread. The Jets have been the better team so far this season, but they struggle so much offensively it’s hard to make them big favorites against anyone. I’m taking the Jets in this game, but I won’t be shocked if the Giants pull out a victory.

In addition to the Jets game, there are plenty of interesting week 7 matchups around the NFL, and I’ll be fearlessly (and probably wrongly) predicting the outcome of all of them. I went 6-7 last week to bring my total record to 60-44 so far this season. Let’s see how I do this week.

Embedded below are my picks for all the Sunday matchups this week. These picks are just a simple who wins the game deal. Odds do not factor in. DISCLAIMER: This is just for fun. I make no claims to actually being any good at this. Anyone who chooses to bet according to my picks will likely prove the old maxim, a fool and his money are soon parted.

The predictions are embedded below in the widget provided by our partners at Tallysight, and the odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.