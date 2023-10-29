The first seven weeks of the NFL season are in the books. On to week seven. Let’s take a look at some of my favorite player prop bets for the Sunday games.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

New York Jets vs New York Giants

Breece Hall, Over 71.5 rushing yards (-115)

One of the best running backs in the NFL against one of the worst run defenses in the NFL. I’ll take the over for Breece Hall and 71.5 rushing yards.

Darren Waller, Over 42.5 receiving yards (-120)

After getting off to a slow start with his new team, in the last three weeks Darren Waller has established himself as the Giants top option in the passing game. Waller has 26 targets and 227 receiving yards in the last three games. The Jets struggle to defend tight ends. Looks like a big game for Waller. I’ll take the over for Darren Waller and 42.5 receiving yards.

Saquon Barkley, Over 70.5 rushing yards (-115)

The Jets have a great defense overall, but they struggle at times against the run. Saquon Barkley is the key to the Giants’ offense. I expect Barkley to get a ton of carries in this game. I’ll take the over for Saquon Barkley and 70.5 rushing yards.

Zach Wilson, Over 12.5 rushing yards (-110)

The Giants blitz more than just about any team in the NFL. Wilson is going to be on the run in this game. I’ll take the over for Zach Wilson and 12.5 rushing yards.

Disclaimer: I am not a professional gambler. I do this for fun, not for profits. I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to place your bets based on my picks. Use your own best judgment, have fun, and whatever you do, do not put a lot of faith in the picks herein.