Jets fans are confident heading out of the bye week

It’s time for our weekly check in with SB Nation Reacts.

SB Nation Reacts is a survey we ask Jets fans to fill out. It asks for their level of confidence in the team’s direction and opinions on other issues facing the Jets. This site is part of SB Nation. We are asking for fan reactions. That’s where the name SB Nation Reacts comes from.

The Jets are heading into the second phase of their schedule. The first phase was a very difficult six week opening stretch. The goal was to make it to the bye with a .500 record. The mission was accomplished. It comes as no surprise then that Jets fan confidence is bye heading into Week 8.

The Jets have put themselves in position to go on a run. The next step begins today.

