The New York Jets are home in East Rutherford, New Jersey, but they are technically the “road” team today as they take on the New York Giants in the seventh game of the Jets’ 2023 NFL campaign. The game is scheduled to start at 1:05 pm EDT.

The weather in East Rutherford will be cool and wet. Skies will be cloudy for the entire game. Winds will be light and variable at 5 - 10 mph with a few higher gusts out of the northeast to start the game, shifting to the east northeast as the game progresses. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s throughout the game. Relative humidity will be high, starting the game in the mid 80s and increasing to the high 80s by game’s end. There will be a 65% chance of precipitation to start the game, decreasing to around 50% by game’s end.

All in all, this will be a cool and wet day in northern New Jersey for fans and players alike. Fans will want to wear some waterproof gear. The conditions on the field will likely be a little slick, and that could result in a heightened risk of turnovers and broke plays.

Enjoy the game everybody.