Today, the New York Jets face the New York Giants in the regular season version of the infamous preseason “Snoopy Bowl.” For a change, the Jets enter this week’s game a slight favorite, a notable departure from the early part of this season.

Specifically, the New York Jets (technically the away team) enter as three point favorites (-3) in their matchup against the New York Giants (+3) at the time of the writing this article (9PM on Saturday night). While it’s always nice to be favored, a spread this small basically amounts to a toss up. To that point, the Jets have a -162 moneyline which means you can bet $162 to win $100. Based on those odds, we can also calculate the DraftKings Sportsbook “implied probability” of a Jets victory which is about ~62%.

Needless to say, this is very winnable “away” game for the New York Jets. Now the team just has to keep doing what they’ve been doing and delivering on Sundays. Go Jets!