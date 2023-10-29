Jets vs. Giants: How to watch, TV schedule, and more

CBS has a doubleheader today while FOX will show a single game to each region.

If you live in the New York area, you will see:

Jets at Giants early on CBS

Bengals at 49ers late on CBS

Browns at Seahawks late on FOX

The Jets and Giants are scheduled to kick off at 1:00 pm Eastern. Andrew Catalon, Matt Ryan, and Tiki Barber will call the game for CBS. The Jets are favored by 3 points according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The game will have a limited broadcast footprint. It is not a featured game on CBS. Normally the opponent at least guarantees the game will be shown in another city, but in this case both teams are from New York. The only television markets where this game will be seen are those originating from a city in New York State.

If the game is shown in your area, it can be streamed on NFL+ with a subscription. If it is not being shown in your area, it can be streamed on NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV with a subscription.

The entire nation will see Bears at Chargers tonight on NBC and Raiders at Lions Monday night on ESPN and ABC.