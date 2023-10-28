Good morning Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets are getting ready to play the New York Giants this week after enjoying their bye week last week. Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed both look like they’ll be returning to action after missing time with concussions. That should be a big boost for what was a very depleted secondary prior to the bye. Hopefully the Jets will finally win a game following the bye, something they haven’t done since the 2015 season.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in October:

Shanna McCarriston & Jeff Kerr - Jets' Dalvin Cook addresses diminished role, will reportedly talk to team about trade possibility

Nick Faria - Jets’ Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed clear concussion protocol, will play in Week 8 vs. Giants

Nick Faria - Dalvin Cook ‘frustrated’ with lack of play-time on Jets ahead of 2023 trade deadline

Nick Faria - Zach Wilson, Jets blasted by WFAN host for bye week break

Manuel Gomez - Two key Jets defenders are cleared for Giants game

Andy Vasquez - Does Jets’ Carl Lawson want a trade? ‘I’m a football player, not a cheerleader’

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Dalvin Cook admits ‘frustrating’ lack of production, here’s why he’s not asking for a trade

John Pullano - Jets Quarterback Zach Wilson's Plan vs. the Giants Defense

Jack Bell - Nathaniel Hackett Says the Giants Defense Has a 'Large Menu, It's Like the Cheesecake Factory'

Ethan Greenberg & John Pullano - Jets Cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed Cleared to Play vs. Giants

NYJ Editorial Staff - Which Jets Player is Poised for a Breakout vs. Giants?

NYJ Editorial Staff - What Do You Think of the Jets’ Position at the Bye Week?

Randy Lange - Jets Running Back Dalvin Cook Is Determined to 'Be Ready to Explode' When Called Upon

Zach Braziller - Robert Saleh not shocked by Dalvin Cook's frustration with reduced role

Ryan Dunleavy - Giants' Jalin Hyatt eager for another crack at Sauce Gardner

Mark Cannizzaro - C.J. Mosley inspired Bobby Okereke’s Wink Martindale crash course

Zach Braziller - D.J. Reed ready to get back to the Jets, won't make the same mistakes

Zach Braziller - Jets' Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed cleared to return vs. Giants

Ryan Glasspiegel - WFAN's Shaun Morash doubles down on Zach Wilson bye week criticism

Steve Serby - Jets defense can back up '85 Bears boasts by silencing Giants

Jake Brown - Gang's All Here: Jets-Giants Preview feat. Brandon Marshall

Rich Cimini - Frustrated Dalvin Cook to talk to agent, Jets GM about trade

Ralph Ventre - Scouting the Jets' Opponent: Five Questions for SI's Giants Reporter

Ralph Ventre - Sports Illustrated Suggests Jets' Week 8 Win Probability Will Hinge on Key Matchup

Ralph Ventre - Giants Reveal Starting Quarterback for Rivalry Game vs. Jets

Ralph Ventre - 'Frustrated' Dalvin Cook Addresses Reduced Role in Jets' Backfield

Ralph Ventre - Jets' Nathaniel Hackett Highlights Two Areas That Need Dramatic Improvement

Ralph Ventre - Jets' Defensive End Sees Snap Count Rise, Salary Will Likely Follow

Glenn Naughton - Sauce Gardner, DJ Reed Clear Concussion Protocol; Jones out for Giants

Glenn Naughton - “Frustrated” Dalvin Cook Ready to Move on From Jets

Glenn Naughton - Pressure Lands on Robert Saleh as Jets Prepare to Take on Struggling Giants

Nick Ferraro - Bad Teams Don’t Have Must Win Games; Jets vs Giants

Nick Ferraro - Slow Start for Will McDonald – Other NFL Thoughts

James Wudi - Which version of the NY Jets defense will show up against the Giants?

Scott Mitchell - Why the NY Jets should make Jerry Jeudy a top trade target

Justin Fried - NY Jets catch unlucky break by playing Giants backup QB Tyrod Taylor in Week 8

James Wudi - How the NY Jets can improve their biggest issue on offense

James Wudi - NY Jets must not fall into the 'trap' of the New York Giants

Justin Fried - A frustrated Dalvin Cook blames his struggles on a lack of carries

Skyler Carlin - Carl Lawson speaks on trade rumors ahead of NFL trade deadline

Billy Riccette - Duane Brown will not be activated this week, says Robert Saleh

Skyler Carlin - 6 Jets to watch in Week 8 vs. Giants

Billy Riccette - Dalvin Cook growing frustrated, to talk to agent about trade

David Latham - Top 5 Dalvin Cook Trade Destinations, Ranked

Richard Louis - New York Jets 25-year-old Undrafted Free Agent Shows His Worth

Matthew Legros - Jets running back frustrated with role heading into Week 8

Matthew Legros - Jets reportedly place DE Carl Lawson on trade block

Eva Geitheim - Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett gives Cheesecake Factory comparison for Giants DC WInk Martindale’s playbook

Jim Cerny - Jets get huge Sauce Gardner, DJ Reed injury updates ahead of Week 8 vs. Giants

Jim Cerny - John Franklin-Myers shares eye-opening NSFW take on Jets-Giants rivalry ahead of Week 8

Jim Cerny - ‘Not a cheerleader’: Jets’ Carl Lawson drops angry take on reduced playing time amid trade rumors

Jim Cerny - Nathaniel Hackett delivers scalding truth bomb about Jets’ offensive woes

David Suggs - Dalvin Cook trade rumors: Jets RB 'frustrated' over playing time, could be on block at deadline

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.