Good morning Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets are getting ready to play the New York Giants this week after enjoying their bye week last week. Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed both look like they’ll be returning to action after missing time with concussions. That should be a big boost for what was a very depleted secondary prior to the bye. Hopefully the Jets will finally win a game following the bye, something they haven’t done since the 2015 season.
Shanna McCarriston & Jeff Kerr - Jets' Dalvin Cook addresses diminished role, will reportedly talk to team about trade possibility
Nick Faria - Jets’ Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed clear concussion protocol, will play in Week 8 vs. Giants
Nick Faria - Dalvin Cook ‘frustrated’ with lack of play-time on Jets ahead of 2023 trade deadline
Nick Faria - Zach Wilson, Jets blasted by WFAN host for bye week break
Manuel Gomez - Two key Jets defenders are cleared for Giants game
Andy Vasquez - Does Jets’ Carl Lawson want a trade? ‘I’m a football player, not a cheerleader’
Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Dalvin Cook admits ‘frustrating’ lack of production, here’s why he’s not asking for a trade
John Pullano - Jets Quarterback Zach Wilson's Plan vs. the Giants Defense
Jack Bell - Nathaniel Hackett Says the Giants Defense Has a 'Large Menu, It's Like the Cheesecake Factory'
Ethan Greenberg & John Pullano - Jets Cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed Cleared to Play vs. Giants
NYJ Editorial Staff - Which Jets Player is Poised for a Breakout vs. Giants?
NYJ Editorial Staff - What Do You Think of the Jets’ Position at the Bye Week?
Randy Lange - Jets Running Back Dalvin Cook Is Determined to 'Be Ready to Explode' When Called Upon
Zach Braziller - Robert Saleh not shocked by Dalvin Cook's frustration with reduced role
Ryan Dunleavy - Giants' Jalin Hyatt eager for another crack at Sauce Gardner
Mark Cannizzaro - C.J. Mosley inspired Bobby Okereke’s Wink Martindale crash course
Zach Braziller - D.J. Reed ready to get back to the Jets, won't make the same mistakes
Zach Braziller - Jets' Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed cleared to return vs. Giants
Ryan Glasspiegel - WFAN's Shaun Morash doubles down on Zach Wilson bye week criticism
Steve Serby - Jets defense can back up '85 Bears boasts by silencing Giants
Jake Brown - Gang's All Here: Jets-Giants Preview feat. Brandon Marshall
Rich Cimini - Frustrated Dalvin Cook to talk to agent, Jets GM about trade
Ralph Ventre - Scouting the Jets' Opponent: Five Questions for SI's Giants Reporter
Ralph Ventre - Sports Illustrated Suggests Jets' Week 8 Win Probability Will Hinge on Key Matchup
Ralph Ventre - Giants Reveal Starting Quarterback for Rivalry Game vs. Jets
Ralph Ventre - 'Frustrated' Dalvin Cook Addresses Reduced Role in Jets' Backfield
Ralph Ventre - Jets' Nathaniel Hackett Highlights Two Areas That Need Dramatic Improvement
Ralph Ventre - Jets' Defensive End Sees Snap Count Rise, Salary Will Likely Follow
Glenn Naughton - Sauce Gardner, DJ Reed Clear Concussion Protocol; Jones out for Giants
Glenn Naughton - “Frustrated” Dalvin Cook Ready to Move on From Jets
Glenn Naughton - Pressure Lands on Robert Saleh as Jets Prepare to Take on Struggling Giants
Nick Ferraro - Bad Teams Don’t Have Must Win Games; Jets vs Giants
Nick Ferraro - Slow Start for Will McDonald – Other NFL Thoughts
James Wudi - Which version of the NY Jets defense will show up against the Giants?
Scott Mitchell - Why the NY Jets should make Jerry Jeudy a top trade target
Justin Fried - NY Jets catch unlucky break by playing Giants backup QB Tyrod Taylor in Week 8
James Wudi - How the NY Jets can improve their biggest issue on offense
James Wudi - NY Jets must not fall into the 'trap' of the New York Giants
Justin Fried - A frustrated Dalvin Cook blames his struggles on a lack of carries
Skyler Carlin - Carl Lawson speaks on trade rumors ahead of NFL trade deadline
Billy Riccette - Duane Brown will not be activated this week, says Robert Saleh
Skyler Carlin - 6 Jets to watch in Week 8 vs. Giants
Billy Riccette - Dalvin Cook growing frustrated, to talk to agent about trade
David Latham - Top 5 Dalvin Cook Trade Destinations, Ranked
Richard Louis - New York Jets 25-year-old Undrafted Free Agent Shows His Worth
Matthew Legros - Jets running back frustrated with role heading into Week 8
Matthew Legros - Jets reportedly place DE Carl Lawson on trade block
Eva Geitheim - Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett gives Cheesecake Factory comparison for Giants DC WInk Martindale’s playbook
Jim Cerny - Jets get huge Sauce Gardner, DJ Reed injury updates ahead of Week 8 vs. Giants
Jim Cerny - John Franklin-Myers shares eye-opening NSFW take on Jets-Giants rivalry ahead of Week 8
Jim Cerny - ‘Not a cheerleader’: Jets’ Carl Lawson drops angry take on reduced playing time amid trade rumors
Jim Cerny - Nathaniel Hackett delivers scalding truth bomb about Jets’ offensive woes
David Suggs - Dalvin Cook trade rumors: Jets RB 'frustrated' over playing time, could be on block at deadline
