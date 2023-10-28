For the last two seasons, Greg Zuerlein has been the New York Jets kicker. Prior to that, the position was in disarray, as the Jets bounced between a variety of kickers including Eddy Pineiro, Alex Kessman, Matt Ammendola, Sam Ficken, Sergio Castillo, Chase McLoughlin, and Kaare Vedvik ... and that was only between 2019 and 2021.

After such a tumultuous time, the steady play of Greg Zuerlein has undoubtedly been appreciated by Jets fans. However, even with that, I don’t know that fans fully appreciate just how consistent Zuerlein has been in 2023.

Field goals: 14/15 (one miss from 52 yards)

Extra points: 5/5

That’s pretty darn good. When the Jets have asked him to make a kick, he almost always has. While he hasn’t done much in the spectacular department with only one successful kick over 50 yards, he has hit the kicks that he’s been expected to and that counts for a lot.

It especially counts for a lot for a team like the Jets that is struggling to get in the endzone. Highlighting that, the Jets have three wins and Zuerlein has played a key role in each of them with at least three field goals made in each victory. In two of those games, even one missed kick might have made the difference in whether the Jets won or lost, as the Jets won in overtime against the Buffalo Bills and won after a late Philadelphia Eagles interception on a pass attempt that may never have been attempted if the Eagles had a bigger lead.

While special teams players rarely receive praise, Zuerlein is certainly deserving with the season that he’s having. While Zuerlein is now 35 years old. I’ll be crossing my fingers that this consistency remains not just for this season but for years to come.