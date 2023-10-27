Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Dalvin Cook is reportedly upset with his usage in the New York Jets offense. Well, here’s a newsflash Dalvin, I think the team and fans are more upset with a yards per carry average of less than 3. The fact of the matter is that the Cook signing was horrific from the start. Adding him did nothing to help the team, and the contract was laughable at the time, and is more so now. In reality, Joe Douglas’ free agent signings this offseason have been fairly mediocre, to say the least. With the Jets unlikely to find any team who would be willing to take on that salary, it’s more likely that the former Vikings RB gets cut than traded. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

