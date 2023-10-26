Thursday Night Football, Week 8. Tonight the Buffalo Bills host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bills are 9.5 point home favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

After starting the season with two straight wins, the 3-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost three of their last four. The Buccaneers defense has held up for the most part, but the offense has collapsed. The Buccaneers have score 13 points or less in three of their last four games. Overall the Buccaneers rank 26th in the NFL in points scored.

The 4-3 Buffalo Bills have gotten off to a disappointing start to the season after ranking as one of the preseason Super Bowl favorites. The Bills opened the season by being upset by the New York Jets. They followed that with three dominant victories before dropping two of their last three games. The Bills have lost to the Jets, the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars, three teams they probably should have beaten. This is a team that has had trouble with consistency. At their best the Bills can play with anyone. But too often the Bills have seemed to play down to the level of their opponents. The Bills will get the opportunity to turn that around tonight against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that does not match up well on paper.

I’m taking the Bills to take advantage of their home stadium and right the ship against the Buccaneers. A loss by the Bills here would put them in jeopardy of falling behind in the playoff race. I think they won’t allow that to happen.

I have submitted my pick using the widget from our partners at Tallysight. You can follow all my picks throughout the season, as I prove for another season how I’m not made to be a gambler. Seriously, I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to bet real money based on my picks. Don’t do it. Don’t even consider it. Make your own picks, and good luck. And if you do bet, consider using our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.