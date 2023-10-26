The Buffalo Bills host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football in week 8 of the NFL season this week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. EDT. Let’s take a look at some of my favorite player prop bets for the TNF matchup.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Buccaneers

Josh Allen, Over 264.5 passing yards (-115)

The Buccaneers have given up a ton of passing yards to every good quarterback they’ve faced this season. Josh Allen is a good quarterback. Give me the over on Josh Allen and 264.5 passing yards.

Josh Allen, Under 23.5 rushing yards (-115)

Josh Allen has been running less this season. He has less than 20 yards rushing in five of his seven games. Make it six of eight. Give me the under on Josh Allen and 23.5 rushing yards.

Rachaad White, Under 45.5 rushing yards (-115)

Rachaad White has been less than impressive this season. He has under 40 yards rushing in four out of six games. Make it five of seven. Give me the under on Rachaad White and 45.5 rushing yards.

Mike Evans, Over 57.5 receiving yards (-115)

Mike Evans has eight or more targets in five out of six games this year. I expect Evans to continue to be heavily targeted in this game. Give me the over on Mike Evans and 57.5 receiving yards.

*Disclaimer: I am not a professional gambler. I do this for fun, not for profits. I cannot stress enough how bad an idea it would be to place your bets based on my picks. Use your own best judgment, have fun, and whatever you do, do not put a lot of faith in the picks herein.