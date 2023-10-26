Now that the bye week is here, it’s time to check in on the progress of former Jets players with their current teams. We just looked at offense and defense so now we’ll wrap up with a look at special teams.

As ever, this list is intended to be exhaustive, but if we missed anyone, let us know in the comments.

Kickers

Nick Folk, Titans

Folk is having an amazing season, as he’s made all 16 of his field goals, including a game-winner in overtime against the Chargers, and all eight of his extra points. Having set the NFL record for consecutive field goals from less than 50 yards in 2022, he tied the equivalent record from less than 40 yards last week when he made his 70th in a row.

Cairo Santos, Bears

Santos was also perfect on the year, but he had an extra point blocked on Sunday. He made three from beyond 50 this season. He also has 30 touchbacks in 36 kickoffs.

Chase McLaughlin, Bucs

McLaughlin is almost perfect too, with his lone miss coming in a 10-point win over the Bears. He’s made eight extra points and eleven field goals, the most important of which was a 57-yard game winner with five minutes left in the opener against the Vikings.

Eddy Pineiro, Panthers

Pineiro has made all 11 of his extra point attempts but missed two of his 11 field goal attempts this year. He has made three from beyond 50 yards.

Brett Maher, Rams

Maher is tied for fourth in the NFL in scoring but he’s missed seven kicks, including two field goals and an extra point in Sunday’s seven point loss to the Steelers. His two misses against the Colts also almost proved costly, but they won on a touchdown in overtime anyway. Maher was unsurprisingly released after the Steelers game.

Jason Myers, Seahawks

Myers has also missed four field goals, which is more than he missed all of last season, but he’s made 13, and he’s made all 13 of his extra point attempts. Much like Maher, he had two misses in a game that went into overtime, this time against Detroit, but Seattle scored a touchdown to win anyway.

Punters

Braden Mann, Eagles

Mann was signed to the practice squad a few weeks ago and ultimately took Arryn Siposs’ job. Statistically, he’s been underwhelming, averaging 41 yards per punt with a net of 39 entering Sunday night’s game. His only punt in that game was a 57-yarder but with a net of 41. However, four of his eight punts were landed inside the 20 so he’s obviously been punting from near midfield a lot.

Long Snappers

Patrick Scales, Bears

Scales is entering his ninth year with the Bears and 10th overall. He’s had an uneventful season so far.

Zach Triner, Bucs

Triner is in his fifth season and shook off a training camp injury to retain his job. He’s had a couple of negative plays so far.

Return Specialists

Braxton Berrios, Dolphins

Berrios has been solid on returns so far, as he’s averaged 25 yards per kickoff return with a long of 33, and 10 yards per punt return with a long of 18.

Ty Montgomery, Patriots

Montgomery broke a 43-yard kickoff return and has averaged 25 yards per return overall.

Jamison Crowder, Commanders

Crowder was named as the NFC’s special teams player of the week last week after a 61-yard punt return. He is averaging over 11 yards per punt return on the season.

Zonovan Knight, Lions

Knight had a 22-yard kickoff return on his only special teams touch, but he is now out for the season.

Kalif Raymond, Lions

The dependable Raymond has averaged 11 yards per punt return with a long return of 24 yards.

Greg Dortch, Cardinals

Dortch has been underwhelming so far as he is averaging seven yards per punt return with a long of 19, and 18 yards per kickoff return with a long of 28.

Mecole Hardman, Chiefs

Hardman already made an impact in his first appearance after the Jets traded him back to his old team. He had a 50-yard punt return and two fair catches on Sunday.

Godwin Igwebuike, Steelers

In his third game of the season, and first with the Steelers, the former Falcons safety/running back had his first kickoff return of the year, but he gained just 15 yards.

Other Special Teams Contributors

The most impressive ex-Jets special teams performer so far has been Neville Hewitt, who has five tackles in five games in kick coverage for Houston. Another linebacker, Del’Shawn Phillips, has two tackles and a fumble recovery with the Ravens.

Defensive backs Elijah Riley of the Steelers and Elijah Campbell from the Dolphins each also have multiple special teams tackles. Campbell had a special teams penalty on Sunday, though.

On the negative side, Jaguars defensive back Tevaughn Campbell’s first appearance of the season saw a punt rebound off him for a turnover.