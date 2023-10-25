Bryce Huff says Jets haven’t talked about a contract extension with him

Jets defensive end Bryce Huff has taken on a bigger role in 2023. While his sack total hasn’t been large, Huff is generating pressure at a consistently high rate. Despite his impending free agency, Huff told reporters that discussions on a new contract have yet to begin.

Bryce Huff said the #Jets haven’t talked to him about a new contract yet. But Huff did say it means a lot seeing how much fans have embraced him — and seeing them all calling for him to get paid. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) October 25, 2023

It seems like the longer the Jets wait on this the more money they will cost themselves. Huff has been outstanding this season. It is difficult to see how the Jets can let him go. On a team with two first round picks and a couple of high priced players at defensive end, Huff looks like the top edge rusher.

It is difficult for me to see how the Jets could think about letting him go. Huff is a homegrown success story who has earned a new contract through his outstanding play. It would make sense for the Jets to get him locked up sooner rather than later.