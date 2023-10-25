Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed practice for the Jets; Joe Tippmann does not

The first day back at practice after the bye week is significant. It gives us a chance to see which players who entered the week off with injuries are likely to return for the next game.

The Jets had to play without their top two cornerbacks the last time they took the field as Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed were both in the concussion protocol. The news on the first day of practice for Week 8 appears good. Both cornerbacks were full participants in practice.

The initial news is less promising for the Jets regarding right tackle Joe Tippmann. Tippmann left the Week 6 win over the Eagles with an apparent quad injury. He did not practice on Wednesday. Of course there are two more days left this week where he could potentially return.

The full practice injury report for the Jets and the Giants is posted below for your viewing pleasure.