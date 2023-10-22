The New York Jets beat the Philadelphia Eagles at home in East Rutherford, New Jersey for their second consecutive win and third win of the season last week. The victory brought the Jets’ season record to 3-3 going into the Jets’ bye week.

Now the Jets return to East Rutherford, New Jersey to prepare for what is technically a road game against the New York Giants. The Giants have been playing better lately after a dismal start to the season. They are coming off a victory over the Washington Commanders this week.

The New York Giants have had a miserable start to this season after making the playoffs last year. Going into the game against the Washington Commanders the Giants sported a 1-5 record and had the worst point differential in the NFL at -96. They had scored more than 16 points in only one game this year. However, the Giants have started to play well defensively, while still struggling on offense. The Giants gave the Buffalo Bills all they could handle in a 14 - 9 loss a week ago, and they secured their second win of the season in a 14 - 7 win over the Washington Commanders this week. The upcoming game with the Jets looks to be a tight, defensive struggle.

The New York Jets come into this game having played one of the toughest schedules in the NFL. They are riding a modest two game winning streak, including an upset victory over the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles last week, and the Jets look to make it three in a row against the Giants. Like the Giants the Jets have struggled on offense. The Jets defense, however, has for the most part been excellent. With a 3-3 record after starting this season with the toughest schedule in the NFL, it’s fair to say the Jets have out-performed expectations. Now we’ll see how the Jets do when they are favored for the first time this season.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jets open as 3 point “road” favorites against the Giants on Sunday. I think the spread is fair. I expect the Jets and the Giants to struggle to move the ball offensively, with the Jets’ superior defense eventually giving the Jets the edge and the win.

The Moneyline odds are New York Jets -155/New York Giants +130.

The Over/Under for the game is 36.

What do you think Jets fans? Will the Jets beat the odds in this game?