Sunday Night Football, Week 7. Tonight the Philadelphia Eagles host the Miami Dolphins. Jets fans are hoping for an Eagles win tonight.

Both teams come into this game with a stellar 5-1 record. The Miami Dolphins have achieved that record by beating up on the easiest schedule in the NFL to date. The only winning team the Dolphins have faced thus far, the Buffalo Bills, blew them out by 28 points. The other five teams on the Dolphins’ schedule to date had a total of five wins combined coming into this Sunday’s games. The Dolphins dispatched them all, but given the quality of opponents the Dolphins have beaten, and the blowout loss against their sole winning opponent, it’s fair to ask, just how good is this 5-1 Dolphins team? We should start to get some answers to that question when they visit the Eagles tonight.

Unlike the Dolphins, the Philadelphia Eagles have achieved their 5-1 record against a decent, albeit not very tough, schedule. The Eagles opened the season ripping off five straight victories before they were derailed by the New York Jets last Sunday. Tonight they look to rebound from that loss against a Dolphins team that presents major problems with its speed for defenses. This should prove to be an interesting challenge for an Eagles pass defense that has proven to be pretty porous this year, ranking 20th in the NFL.

The Eagles have won 22 of the last 24 regular season games quarterback Jalen Hurts has started. I’m picking the Eagles to make that 23 of 25 at home against the Dolphins.

Enjoy the game everybody. Please leave your comments on the game below, in the section cleverly marked “comments.”