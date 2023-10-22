Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season takes center stage with a slate of Sunday afternoon games. The New York Jets will be not be playing today. They are on their bye week.

In the early afternoon games, The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Atlanta Falcons; the New England Patriots try not to get blown out by the Buffalo Bills; the Baltimore Ravens host the Detroit Lions; the New York Giants host the Washington Commanders; the Chicago Bears host the Las Vegas Raiders; and the Indianapolis Colts host the Cleveland Browns.

In late afternoon action, the Los Angeles Rams host the Pittsburgh Steelers; the Seattle Seahawks host the Arizona Cardinals; the Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers; and the Denver Broncos host the Green Bay Packers.

Enjoy the games everybody. Use this thread to comment on whichever Sunday afternoon games catch your fancy.